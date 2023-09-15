Somaliland: Berbera corridor development committee meets on utilization aspects

By M.A. Egge

Somaliland Ministerial committee members for the development of the Berbera Corridor have coordination meetings on the utilization aspects of the Berbera Strait.

The Berbera Strait has always been important to Somaliland and connects Africa, Asia, and Europe. The world has been interested in it since Somaliland entered into an international agreement with the DP-WORLD company. The Berbera Corridor Development Committee held its coordination meeting today to discuss the utilization of the corridor under th chairmanship of the Minister of Trade and Tourism Hon. Mohamud Hassan Saad. Present were his colleagues of the foreign and transport ministries.

