UN food security agencies sign new data sharing agreement to improve humanitarian assistance in Somalia

The agreement will enable FAO and WFP to deliver assistance more effectively and transparently to the people who need it most by strengthening strategic and operational coordination.



11 September 2023, Mogadishu – The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) have signed a data sharing agreement in Mogadishu. Each of these United Nations agencies serves millions of vulnerable people in Somalia through programmes that are designed, targeted and evaluated based on extensive data that they collect on the ground. The new agreement paves the way for both agencies to collectively leverage all of this important information, so that they can coordinate more efficiently to ensure the right assistance reaches the right people at the right time and to quantify its impact.”This agreement is a major milestone in our efforts to improve food security in Somalia and provide a pathway from humanitarian assistance towards economic resilience,” said FAO Representative in Somalia, Etienne Peterschmitt. “By sharing data, we can also be more efficient with our resources and move faster to support communities in crisis,” he said.”As humanitarians we are committed to the principles of transparency and accountability to those that we serve,” said WFP Representative and Country Director for Somalia, El-Khidir Daloum. “The digitization of assistance, and the secure sharing of data, will allow WFP and FAO to more effectively deliver life-saving and life-changing programmes to communities across Somalia. “Both FAO and WFP are committed to respecting the privacy of the people they serve and protecting their personal data, and the new agreement reflects this. For example, it requires that both agencies fully apply their respective policies and procedures governing data collection, use, storage and transfer to third parties.FAO and WFP are two of the largest humanitarian agencies in Somalia, delivering support to millions of people each month. The two agencies work together to protect vulnerable people from hunger, improve the resilience of communities to shocks and stresses, and to enable the people and institutions of Somalia to develop more sustainable, climate-adaptive food systems.The data sharing agreement is a significant step forward in the fight against hunger and malnutrition in Somalia and will have a positive impact on the lives of the millions of people who are served by both agencies.