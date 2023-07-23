Somaliland parliament elects Yasin Faratoon as new speaker

By: Duale

Somaliland House of Representatives elected Yassin Hajji Mohamoud Faratoon as the new Speaker of the House during a voting session held in Hargeisa on Sunday.

Lawmaker Faratoon secured 46 out of 81 votes, defeating his opponent MP Mohamed Khadar Dahir, who received 35 votes.

Prof. Faratoon previously contested for this position in 2021, but the outgoing Speaker, Abdirisaaq Khalif Ahmed, won the election. Yassin Hajji Faratoon, born in the city of Las Anod in 1947, completed his primary education in the same city and attended Dayaha High School in Erigabo.

Yassin Haji Mohamud will lead the House of Representatives of Somaliland next four years , he was replaced by Abdirisaq Khalif Ahmed who recently resigned from that position, due to the Lasanood war, he also announced that he left Somaliland in general.

