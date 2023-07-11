Somalia kicks off diaspora conference to tap investments

By: Xinhua agency

The second annual diaspora conference kicked off in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, on Monday with the government seeking to tap investment opportunities from its citizens abroad.

The conference, attended by ministers, lawmakers and civil society representatives including members of the Somali diaspora, aims to encourage Somali citizens living abroad to invest in the country and make tangible contributions to the country’s reconstruction.

“Somali diaspora communities play a crucial role in Somali livelihoods through remittances, humanitarian assistance, and participation in reconstruction efforts,” said Abshir Omar Jama, minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation, in his opening remarks.

The conference will also identify ways to strengthen the engagement and contribution of the Somali diaspora in the development of the country which has been ravaged by severe drought, floods and impacts of COVID-19 which have slowed down economic growth.

Omar said the diaspora community has made a lot of contributions in terms of the development of Somalia despite numerous challenges they are facing abroad including securing proper documentation to legalize their stay.

“These individuals face various challenges, including healthcare and financial issues, as well as the inability to return to their home country due to prevailing circumstances,” Omar said.

The minister said the Somalia diaspora have provided financial support to thousands of families affected by humanitarian crises such as droughts and floods which have displaced thousands of people across the country.

The meeting will discuss the key roles the Somali diaspora can play in building Somalia and how best the government can address their plight abroad.

