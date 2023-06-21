International partners call for calm and restraint in Garowe

Mogadishu – International partners* are concerned about the violence in Garowe and its impact on civilians.

The partners call for the immediate de-escalation of tensions and a return to calm. We call on all political stakeholders to engage in dialogue as the only avenue to address and resolve differences.

The recent escalation risks jeopardizing the positive outcomes secured following the recent district council elections in Puntland.

*African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Djibouti, Ethiopia, European Union (EU) Delegation, Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Kenya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, Norway, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Russian Federation, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, and United Nations.

