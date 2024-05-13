The initial phase of the formulation of Somaliland-Ethiopia MoU has been completed, says committee Chair Bashe Awil

By M.A. Egge

The chairman of the technical committee for the task of the implementation of the MoU between Somaliland and Ethiopia, Bashe Awil Haji Omar, revealed the completion of the first phase of their task and said that their work is entering a second legal phase, to treatise the pact.

He said that they have so far collated the pre-requisite body of information needed for the process of formulating a legal framework by collecting them as much as possible through numerous meetings; while engaging widely with all social structures of the populaces, noted advices given and made tentative trips to orientating themselves with locations that abound in the MoU.

He likewise revealed that Somaliland has hired an international English legal firm, which will support Somaliland in the entailing process of the agreement in preparation for the final binding agreement.

On the other hand, he said that the agreement will be completed by both sides when they are ready, and they will act quickly and shock the enemies of Somaliland.

He said. “The work of the technical committee on the Somaliland-Ethiopian agreement, the first phase has now been completed, which was to collect the information and the different views of the community, what we have collected and prepared, will be converted into action by preparation of the final document of the MoU”.

He continued, “This agreement will be prepared professionally with a British legal firm that we have retained”.

He said that once the MoU goes through the naysayers and distracters who are enemies of the nation of Somaliland and its progressive development and aspirations will be silenced with shock.

