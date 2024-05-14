Support for development and humanitarian activities highlighted in un special representative’s visit to Somaliland

By: UNNEWS

Hargeisa – Continuing her farewell meetings, United Nations Special Representative Catriona Laing today visited Hargeisa where she met Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi and discussed the world body’s support for development and humanitarian efforts.

“We had a very good discussion, and the President talked to me about the development plan, which sets out his economic long-term vision around the benefits of the ‘blue economy,’ around minerals, and thinking about transformation of the livestock trade as we prepare for climate change impacts on the nomadic lifestyle,” Ms. Laing said following a meeting with President Muse Bihi and members of his cabinet and advisors.

“We talked about the UN role in support of delivering the economic vision and all the other work we do around social development, health, education, humanitarian and in other areas,” Ms. Laing added.

The situation in the Laascaanood-Sool region – where conflict flared up last year, resulting in the loss of lives and displacement of thousands of people – was also discussed.

“There have been some challenges in the past and we were both pleased to see that things have calmed down, and the President assured me that it is his objective that the things remain calm,” the UN Special Representative said.

“The UN will play its part,” she continued, “in delivering humanitarian assistance and demining for the benefit of the people in that region.”

UN in Hargeisa

The UN Special Representative also took the opportunity to officially introduce the new head of the UN’s office in Hargeisa, Nikolai Rogosaroff, who took up his post in March this year. She described his presence there as an indication of the UN’s commitment to supporting local development and humanitarian efforts. Currently, more than a dozen UN agencies, funds and programmes operate in Somaliland.

Ms. Laing will complete her assignment later in May.

