Somaliland president pardons 554 prisoners on occasion of Eid al-Fitr

The president of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi granted pardons to 554 prisoners on Sunday, due on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

In a presidential decree, President Muse Bihi Abdi ordered the state attorney general to release 554 inmates through Somaliland territories starting Sunday.

“Starting today, I will grant amnesty to 554 prisoners convicted of minor offenses in the country’s prisons. This pardon does not affect the civil rights and the consequences of the offenses they have been convicted of, in accordance with Article 92 of the General Penal Code. This pardon is being administered by the Office of the Attorney General, in accordance with the list of prisoners.” said the Presidential decree

