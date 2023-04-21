Somaliland: Major ships finally dock at Mayd Jetty

By M.A. Egge

The port of Mayd which was inaugurated four months ago has been operational and has seen large ships docking at the jetty, the latest being a vessel carrying 100 tonnes of cargo belonging to the local business fraternity.

A statement posted on the Facebook page of the Somaliland Ministry of Animal Husbandry on Tuesday hailed the docking hence saying that the cargo ship that arrived at the port points to progressive development in the Sanaag region and in all the eastern regions.

The port of Maydh will increase the country’s production and the utilization of fish production and is destined to be the significant fishing port that will benefit all Somaliland people and boost the local economy.

It will likewise fledge the sea traffic along the long Somaliland coast. Changing a lot for the better in the eastern parts of the country.

The construction of the jetty was supported through the Somaliland Development Fund (SDF) with the Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, and Marine Resources overseeing the implementation, a major feat spearheaded by Minister Saeed Sulub.

It was officially inaugurated on December 26, 2022, after two, and a half years of work in its constructions fruitfully ended,

Like this: Like Loading...