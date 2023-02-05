Taiwan hands over electronic sewing machines and high-quality fabrics to Somaliland

Press Release Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland

Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland cooperates with the “SimplyHelp Foundation” and “Wu Thun-Chin Foundation” to handover electronic sewing machines and high-quality fabrics to the Ministry of Employment, Social Affairs and Family (MESAF) to empower women through vocational training in the Republic of Somaliland.

Ambassador Allen Lou of the Taiwan Representative Office underscores Taiwan Government’s successive effort to integrate resources with NGOs and private sectors to channel to Somaliland. “SimplyHelp Foundation” & “Wu Thun-Chin Foundation” realize unskilled women are easily suffering from an external working environment. Since it is widely believed that vocational training enables women to link workforce development and pursue a better life, SimplyHelp Foundation” & “Wu Thun-Chin Foundation” therefore provide electronic sewing machines, blankets, and high-quality fabrics to MESAF to fully utilize them for upgrading women’s vocational training facilities and rewarding outstanding woman graduates for self-employment in Somaliland.

Ambassador Lou also emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment by interpreting the phrase “If you educate a man, you educate an individual. But if you educate a woman, you educate a nation”. Educating women has a transformative impact on so many aspects of society and makes great economic sense for a family, a community, and a nation. Taiwan Representative Office will continue to support women empowerment in East Africa and deepen mutually beneficial relationship between Taiwan and Somaliland.

