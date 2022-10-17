Qatar Amir names new Ambassador to Somalia

By : Zakeriye ahmed Horndiplomat Correspondent

Tamim Bin Hamad, Emir of Qatar, appointed Dr Abdullah Salem Nasser Al Holi Al Nuaimi as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Somalia by replacing Ambassador Hassan Hamza Asad Hashem, who assumed this office on Apr 2018.

Last night, the Qatari Ambassador in Somalia, Hassan Hamza, held a farewell ceremony in Mogadishu. Senior officials from the Somalia government, including deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama, Foreign Affairs minister Abshir Omar Jama, and other diplomats, attended.

Qatar has had extensive political leverage in Somalia during former 9th President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo’s tenure, who was defeated in the May 2022 elections.

The outgoing ambassador will remember his role of alliancing Somalia’s former President, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, who was close to the Qatar government, and his links into Somalia’s government bodies.

