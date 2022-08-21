Somalia: Jubaland state parliament extends president Madobe’s mandate from 4 to 5 years

By: Zakeriye Ahmed, Horn diplomat correspondent

Somalia’s Jubaland state parliament voted to extend the state’s presidential term to five years, which gives a one-year extension of Ahmed Madobe’s mandate.

The Jubaland state parliament amended the 28th and 70th articles of the state’s constitution, which is about the presidential and parliamentary terms, in their session today in Kismayo,

58 MPs attended the sessions, 55 MPs voted in favour, 2 MPs in negative, and one MP abstained.

Ahmed Mohamed Madobe has been Jubaland state’s president since its establishment in 2013. In 2019, Ahmed was elected for a third term, four years, but the state lawmakers extended him another year.

