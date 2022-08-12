Somaliland: President Bihi accused opposition parties of violence responsibility

By: Zakeriye Ahmed, Horn diplomat correspondent

Somaliland’s President Muse Bihi Abdi, who spoke to government media, blamed the leaders of the opposition parties of Waddani and UCID for the violence caused by the protests on Thursday in major cities of Somaliland.

President Bihi said five people were killed during Thursday’s demonstrations in Hargeisa, Burao and Erigavo. At the same time, the injured were close to a hundred. He added that 95% of the citizens refused to come to the opposition protest. Meanwhile, the opposition party of Waddani’s candidate Abdirahman Irro says the death was six people, three in Hargeisa, two in Burao and one in Erigavo.

“5 five were killed in Thursday’s violent protests in Hargeisa, Burao and Erigavo towns. Nearly 100 were injured, over 60% of them security forces. “president bihi said

President Bihi in an address on Thursday night said the government will not allow “illegal” protests to take place. He vowed that security forces will confront those who may organizing further protests.

On the other hand, Waddani’s presidential candidate Abdirahman Irro who spoke to the media, said, “The government used us all its force, where it can be live bullets, tear gas, torture, and arrest”. “The protest will continue, day and night, and today was just the beginning; the demonstrations will continue until November 13 until the election holding.”, he added.

Irro condemned the arrest of one of the deputy chairs of the Waddani party, Ahmed Omar Xamarji, and other citizens.

Irro said, “The damage’s responsibility belongs to the incumbent government, which ordered the killing of the people”. Irro also accused the government of ordering the telecommunication companies to shut down the internet, calling on the companies to protect their customers and not take the wrong political orders, as he said.

