Somalia: South-West Regional Justice minister killed in a suicide bomb in Baydhabo

By: Zakeriye Ahmed, Horn diplomat correspondent

The Minister of Justice of the Somalia’s South West Regional state, Hassan Ibrahim Lugbur, was killed in a suicide bombing while leaving the mosque where he prayed Friday prayers.

Eleven other people, including another son of the late minister, were have been injured in this attack, while others died. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Hamza Abdi Barre, the Prime Minister of Somalia, condemned the attack that killed minister Hassan Ibrahim Lugbur today, saying that acts of terrorism will never discourage the efforts of the people and the Somali government in security and finding lasting peace.

This attack comes days after a suicide attack that occurred on the 27th of this month in the town of Marka in the Lower Shabelle region of Somalia’s South-West state, where more than eleven people were killed, including the district governor of Marka, Abdullahi Ali Wafow. Islamist militant group Alshabab claimed responsibility.

It was recently when Al-Shabab fighters attacked the stations of the Liyu Police in the Yed and Ato and then crossed into the Afdheer region of the Somali region of Ethiopia.

Like this: Like Loading...