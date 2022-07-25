Somalia PM Given 10 additional days to form a new government

By: Zakeriye Ahmed, Horn diplomat correspondent

Somalia’s lawmakers give the country’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre ten additional days to form a new government after his request.

Somalia’s lower house’s first deputy speaker and the acting speaker Sadia Yasin Samatar chaired the session attended by 145 MPs. 144 MPs accepted the request from the Prime Minister, while one MP refused, according to the parliament.

“To form a good quality and balanced government, it is necessary to get enough time to consult with the country’s politicians and civil society.” Prime Minister Hamza said in his request to the parliament.

The country’s transitional constitution gives the Prime Minister 30 days mandate to form a new government after the parliament approves his appointment.

On May 16, Somalia’s parliament elected Hassan Sheikh Mohamud at Afisyooni camp inside Mogadishu’s green zone. President Hassan appointed Hamza Abdi Barre as the country’s new prime minister on June 15. Yet, the country still does not have a functioning government besides the caretaker government. At the same time, Somalia faces one of its worst droughts in 40 years.

