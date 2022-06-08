In Somalia and Somaliland, drought is worsening multiple health crises

At the Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) projects in Baidoa, Mudug, Jubaland, Hargeisa, and Las Anod, patients tell us that they need humanitarian assistance to survive. Many describe their challenging journeys in search of help, with some walking for more than 20 days, or more than 90 miles, and losing family members while on the move.

“For 20 days we walked while carrying our children,” said a 75-year-old man who recently arrived at a camp in the Lower Juba Region with his extended family. “We did not have a donkey to carry our children, so it took us 20 days to reach here. Our donkeys died because of the drought, and we had no money for a car. We came to Lower Juba because we heard that families who lost their livestock could get assistance.”

For many people, getting to a camp has not guaranteed that they receive food, water, or shelter. MSF staff spoke to 60 people in several camps and most described not having access to safe drinking water.

“We walked for eight days, around 120 to 150 kilometers [about 75 to 93 miles],” said a 65-year-old woman currently living in a camp for displaced families in Afmadow. “Our livestock had died in the drought. We heard that an organization is distributing food in the camps in Afmadow. I was registered but have not received anything. I am waiting—everyone is waiting.”

“A series of crises, one after another”

The current drought comes on top of decades of conflict, recurrent climate shocks, frequent disease outbreaks, and increasing poverty in Somalia and Somaliland. And while the drought worsens, the country is also experiencing a massive outbreak of measles. Common and preventable diseases like measles and diarrhea have been leading causes of death among children here, and widespread water scarcity and food insecurity are creating the conditions needed for such diseases to spread fast.

“Somalis are facing a series of crises, one after another,” said Djoen Besselink, MSF’s country representative in Somalia. “Already we are hearing stories of desperation, with some people telling us they have faced the impossible choice of leaving one child to die to save others.”

MSF teams have seen close to 6,000 suspected measles cases from the beginning of the year to mid-May in multiple hospitals across Somalia and Somaliland. Vaccination rates among children in Somalia are among the lowest in the world, and the COVID-19 pandemic and widespread insecurity have hampered efforts to provide routine vaccination to children under five.

“In February, the hospital we support in Baidoa already treated more than 2,500 children with measles since the start of the outbreak,” said Bakri Abubakr, MSF’s program manager in Somalia. “Our 20 outpatient therapeutic feeding centers around Baidoa admit between 700 to 1,000 children per week.”

Baidoa also recorded its first cholera cases in April 2022. Malnourished children are three times more likely to die from the waterborne disease, and poor conditions in the overcrowded informal settlements across the city are creating the opportunity for its rapid spread. Baidoa, a city of some 130,000 people, is currently hosting more than double its own population of displaced people, with many families living in the overcrowded settlements.