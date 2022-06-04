Two Somali shopkeepers shot dead near Cape Town

By:HOL

Two Somali men were shot dead early Saturday morning by armed robbers in Strand, a seaside resort town in the Western Cape, South Africa.

Abdirashid Ahmed Sheikh Muhudin and Mowlid Ahmed Adde were killed when armed robbers individually targeted their shops.

The suspects managed to escape after the double homicide.

According to friends and family, three other people were injured during the robbery and have been transported to hospital for treatment.

Police in South Africa said that they are investigating the murder-robbery.

The chairman of a Somali community organization, Amir Sheikh, condemned the deadly attack by armed robbers on Somali businessmen. He added that it was “regrettable” that thieves were targeting Somali nationals and that local authorities were not discussing the issue.

