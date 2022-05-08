Somalia: Sheikh Sharif first candidate to officially register presidential candidacy

By:Hiiraanonline

The joint parliamentary committee tasked with organizing the presidential election began registering the candidates for the 10th president of the Federal Republic of Somalia on Sunday.

The first candidate to register was former President Sheikh Sharif Sheikh Ahmed. Several other candidates are expected to register today.

“I officially registered as a candidate in the forthcoming presidential election, scheduled for May 15, 2022”, the candidate tweeted.

Somali lawmakers have set May 15 as the date they will select the country’s next president.

