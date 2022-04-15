International partners welcome swearing-in of Parliament; urge rapid completion of electoral process

Mogadishu, 14 April 2022 – International partners* welcome today’s swearing-in of newly-elected members of Somalia’s House of the People and Upper House. After a period of more than one year in which all Somali elected institutions exceeded their constitutional timelines, we are pleased that the new parliament is now in place.

We strongly condemn the mortar attack, claimed by al-Shabaab, that occurred earlier in the day near the location of the swearing-in ceremony.

We look forward to rapid completion of the remaining stages of the electoral process, notably election of the parliamentary leadership and then the President. We note that there remain some unfilled parliamentary seats and understand that, as these are decided, additional members may be sworn in and join the process as it progresses.

Partners again call on Somali leaders to reduce political tensions, respect the human rights and freedoms of Somali citizens, and conclude the electoral process quickly, peacefully and credibly.

*African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, League of Arab States (LAS), Netherlands, Norway, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States and United Nations.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

HornDiplomat -Comments