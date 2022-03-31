Somaliland: Taiwan NGO funded the groundwater project in Geed-deeble

Taiwan

Ambassador Allen Lou of the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland and Mohamed Ali Daarood, General Manager of Hargeisa Water Agency co-host the completion ceremony of Drilling & Equipping of K15(2) groundwater project in Ged-deeble funded by “Step30 International Ministries” on 31st March 2022.

Ambassador Allen Lou remarks that to alleviate the drought condition in Somaliland, Taiwan Government coordinated with Taiwan CPC and NGOs to provide drought emergency fund, water trucks and humanitarian supplies to Somaliland Government and local communities. Realizing the groundwater is the hidden resource for life, Taiwan Representative Office initiated to integrate Taiwan “Step30 International Ministries” to fund Hargeisa Water Agency to drill a new deep-water borehole. After months of efforts, we are pleased to see the completion of this groundwater project which is expected to benefit more people to obtain clean water timely and echo the theme of 2022 World Water Day “Ground Water: Making the invisible visible”.

“No water, no life. No blue, No green” This pilot water project comes timely which will not only shape further model of water cooperation to benefit the people and animals directly but also deepen the rock-solid brotherly relationship between Taiwan and Somaliland.

