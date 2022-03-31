The Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO) has elected Dr Edna Adan as its General Assembly president.

Apart from being the first citizen of Somaliland, she is also the first woman ever to hold that position.

The UNPO is an international movement and organization established to empower the voices of unrepresented and marginalized peoples worldwide and to protect their rights to self-determination.

Somaliland is among the 44 members of the UNPO see full list HERE

The peoples represented within the UNPO membership are all united by one shared condition: they are denied equal representation in the institutions of national or international governance. As a consequence, their opportunity to participate on the national or international stage is limited, and they struggle to fully realize their rights to civil and political participation and to control their economic, social and cultural development. In many cases, they are subject to the worst forms of violence and repression.

Congratulations Dr Edna Adan for achieving another first of the many and hopefully more are coming for you are truly a Woman of firsts

More About the UNPO

