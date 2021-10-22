Somaliland: SONYO Hosts Interface meeting between youth and duty bearers on labour market trends and internship opportunities

“I would like to thank the government- the biggest employer in Somaliland. There are many opportunities in the market which are not taken advantage of because of a lack of its skills. It’s the attainment of such skills that has to be the top priority for youth and the duty bearers in facilitating their access. Job opportunities remain abundant if the youth set out to claim the skills needed to get them. I encourage youth to set out their own struggle for attaining skills in demand.” SONYO Chairman AbdiAsis Mohamed Jama