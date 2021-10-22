Somaliland: SONYO Hosts Interface meeting between youth and duty bearers on labour market trends and internship opportunities

By:Staff Writer
Somaliland youth organisation “SONYO” organized an Interface meeting between youth and duty bearers on labour market trends and internship opportunities took place at Mansoor Hotel.
The aim behind the meeting is for youth to learn existing opportunities in relation to employment/internship as well as raise their concerns of the employment area to the duty bearers accounted for the area.
The Executive Director of the Somaliland Youth Organization SONYO, Mr Abdihamid Omer issued the official opening statement and indicates the plan for the interface meeting .”Interface meetings of this nature serve as an information dissemination platform in which extended youth society members’ awareness of the capacity building programs as well as government policies that relate to pertinent issues of youth concern are raised.” Abdelhamid M.Omer SONYO Executive director said
Abdirisak Jama DG Ministry of education development has also spoken at the event. The director signified the nationwide efforts to empower education that combines both theoretical and practical knowledge.
“Job starts right at your home, at putting your house in order, at maintaining a healthy lifestyle, at doing sports. Job is not only the one we get paid upon doing and there are numerous areas where youth can pioneer in them voluntarily. We are also committed to empowering the kind of education that combines both theoretical and practical knowledge. That’s why the government is working to advance TVET education“ Abdirisak Jama DG Ministry of education development