Somaliland: SONYO Hosts Interface meeting between youth and duty bearers on labour market trends and internship opportunities

Sonyo interface meeting
By:Staff Writer
Somaliland youth organisation “SONYO” organized an Interface meeting between youth and duty bearers on labour market trends and internship opportunities took place at Mansoor Hotel.
The aim behind the meeting is for youth to learn existing opportunities in relation to employment/internship as well as raise their concerns of the employment area to the duty bearers accounted for the area.
The Executive Director of the Somaliland Youth Organization SONYO, Mr Abdihamid Omer issued the official opening statement and indicates the plan for the interface meeting .”Interface meetings of this nature serve as an information dissemination platform in which extended youth society members’ awareness of the capacity building programs as well as government policies that relate to pertinent issues of youth concern are raised.” Abdelhamid M.Omer SONYO Executive director said
Abdelhamid M.Omer SONYO Executive director
Abdirisak Jama DG Ministry of education development has also spoken at the event. The director signified the nationwide efforts to empower education that combines both theoretical and practical knowledge.
Abdirisak Jama DG Ministry of education development
“Job starts right at your home, at putting your house in order, at maintaining a healthy lifestyle, at doing sports. Job is not only the one we get paid upon doing and there are numerous areas where youth can pioneer in them voluntarily. We are also committed to empowering the kind of education that combines both theoretical and practical knowledge. That’s why the government is working to advance TVET education“ Abdirisak Jama DG Ministry of education development

Meanwhile, the DGS of the ministries of youth and Employment praised the efforts led by SONYO and motivated the youths to seek internship opportunities.
“The voluntary mindset is missing from the youth and that’s a huge challenge that can be accounted for the lack of jobs among youth. We need youth to engage in voluntary activities in their neighbourhood as well as look for internship opportunities in which they can learn how to get things done. Youth have unlimited opportunities that were not available at our times of study namely; the internet, online courses, search engines, and abundant knowledge waiting to be exploited. Effort cannot be compromised so utilize your effort and set out self-less struggle for success “ Abdirashiid Ibrahim D.G at MESAF
“Internships facilitate job seekers to understand and learn job dynamics so that they can succeed when they get employed. The internship mindset is severely missing and that will get youth to nowhere. Everyone should not be willing to have their own office and it’s very vital that we develop a mindset for coming up with ideas for job creation. Youth’s choice of education should be tailored in a way that would get us working upon graduation. I reiterate the importance for youth to go the extra mile.” Abdirashiid Aidid Director general of Ministry of youth
chairman of Somaliland Youth Organisation AbdiAsis Mohamed Jama
Finally, The chairman of Somaliland Youth Organisation AbdiAsis Mohamed Jama has underlined the lack of skills of the youth  “I would like to thank the government- the biggest employer in Somaliland. There are many opportunities in the market which are not taken advantage of because of a lack of its skills. It’s the attainment of such skills that has to be the top priority for youth and the duty bearers in facilitating their access. Job opportunities remain abundant if the youth set out to claim the skills needed to get them. I encourage youth to set out their own struggle for attaining skills in demand.” SONYO Chairman AbdiAsis Mohamed Jama

