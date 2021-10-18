Taiwan Donates fire truck to Somaliland

Press Release
Taiwan Chiayi County Government donated a fire truck equipped with four nozzles and 16 hoses to improve Somaliland’s firefighting and disaster relief capabilities and enable firefighters to engage in rescue operations in a timely manner.
Since disasters are unpredictable, the fire fighting team should be ready at all times and available for people to report cases 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. No matter what kind of disaster occurs, firefighters should be dispatched immediately and be committed to the responsibility of protecting citizens’ lives and providing a service to society; concerns about their own safety are put aside.
By that, this office salutes to all firefighters risking their own lives at the scene and see rescuing lives as the top priority.
Recently, a residential and commercial building in Kaohsiung city, Taiwan caught fire and at least 46 people have been killed and dozens more seriously injured. Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland sincerely appreciates the thoughts, prayers and messages of condolence to the victims from the Somaliland government.
This office also would like to take this opportunity to emphasize again that we share what we have and we share what we are good at. Since Taiwan and Somaliland mutually set up representative offices in 2020, the governments of the two countries have promoted programs that benefitting the people of Somaliland directly and leaving no debt traps, including agriculture, ICT, education, medical care. And we are shaping together the mutual assistance for mutual benefit (MAMB) cooperation. All the programs are meeting the free world requirements for being open, transparent, and legal.