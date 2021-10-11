Somaliland Innovation Zone Opens

Somaliland Innovation Zone officially launches today. It is the first joint accomplishment of the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) and the Somaliland Ministry of Information Communication and Technology. It symbolizes an important milestone in the ICT cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland.
TaiwanICDF signed the implementing arrangement of the “E-government Capability Enhancement Project” on March 3rd 20202021 comprising of 3 sub-projects including Improving the government network, Establishing a data exchange platform, and Capacity Building.
“I am delighted to co-host the launching of Somaliland Innovation Zone today. It is the first joint accomplishment of the Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) and the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology. It is a milestone in the ICT cooperation between Taiwan and Somaliland.” Ambassador Allen C. Lou, Representative of Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland said
“Somaliland Innovation Zone will serve as a hub of ICT training for public officers and citizens who are interested in ICT learning. Somaliland has good conditions for ICT industry. The young population is interested and keen to learn new technology. Besides, Somaliland government is highly supportive to ICT capacity building that ICT talents are encouraged and developed for both public and private sectors.” Ambassador Allen Added
Besides, the Somaliland government is highly supportive of ICT capacity building that ICT talents are encouraged and developed for both the public and private sectors. Taiwan, with rich ICT development experience, will back Somaliland Innovation Zone as an ICT training centre as well as the ICT startups.
Somaliland Innovation Zone is expected to benefit at least 200 learners each year. The training will start from basic office computer skills to improve the trainees’ working efficiency.
“Regarding capacity building for ICT Ministry officials, Taiwan will continue to provide scholarship. It is expected the ICT Ministry can make use of it to cultivate the ICT experts for the Somaliland Government.” Ambassador Allen C. Lou said
Later, advanced training such as programming, digital marketing, and cybersecurity will be a channel to this ICT centre. Somaliland Innovation Zone. This ICT centre facility is expected to develop into an E-learning, E-health, and E-commerce platform. Through ICT education provided by the Somaliland Innovation Zone, Taiwan can help to narrow the digital gap between Somaliland and the world.