US moves towards sanctions over Ethiopia conflict

By: BBC AFRICA

US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to allow targeted sanctions to be imposed against individuals and groups perpetrating violence and impeding humanitarian aid in Ethiopia.

No individuals or entities were named.

But it is the strongest warning yet from the US government against those committing rights abuses or blocking aid in Ethiopia.

President Biden also called on all parties to the conflict in the northern Tigray region to negotiate.

“There’s no military solution to the crisis,” he said in a statement, adding that the US was pressing for a ceasefire.

The US imposed sanctions against the Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Defence Forces last month, for his involvement in the Tigray conflict.