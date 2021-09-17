Djibouti Strongly Denies Allegations by villa Somalia

By: MoDuale

The government of the Republic of Djibouti denied Villa Somalia’s accusation of the detaining of former spy boss Fahad Yasin.

The Djibouti Secretary-General of The ruling party RPP and Minister of Economy Ilyas M. Dawaleh talk to Horndiplomat has confirmed his country there’s no role in this issue.

“Djibouti do not have any link or role on this issue. The flight was in transit and was not allowed to land there in Mogadishu. And we are asking Turkish airlines to take back all the passengers ( including Fuad) to Istanbul or Mogadishu. Period.” Minister Ilyas M Dawaleh said

Djibouti Minister of Economy Ilyas M. Dawaleh has also confirmed his country will never involve Somalia’s internal affairs

“Djibouti will never involve in any internal affairs of our Neighbors. Our external policy remains consistent: Positive and Neutral Neighborhood” Minister Dawaleh said

Earlier today, Villa Somalia accuses the Djibouti government of detaining controversial former spy boss Fahad Yasin. Farmajo’s communication director says “The Federal Republic of Somalia condemns unlawful detention of National Security Adviser to H.E M_Farmaajo by Djiboutian authority at Djibouti airport. Such acts will not help to strengthen our ties between our governments.”

