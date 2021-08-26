South Sudan President Arrives In Addis Ababa For Working Visit

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit arrived in Addis Ababa, for a one-day working visit to Ethiopia.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, he was received by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and other Ethiopian officials.

According to Ethiopian State-run Fana, President Kiir is expected to discuss with PM Abiy issues that will strengthen and deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries and discuss the ongoing crisis in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

The President is also expected to discuss issues of mutual interest that include the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of conflict in South Sudan.

The President is accompanied by the Minister of Presidential Affairs Dr Barnaba Marial Benjamin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Khamisa Wani, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr Martin Elia Lomoro and the Governor of Jonglei State, Denay Jock Chagor.

The President was seen off upon departure at Juba International Airport by the First Vice President Dr Riek Machar Teny.