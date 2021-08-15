Somalia to mark 14 August as National Anti-Corruption Day

The Independent Anti-Corruption Commission of the Federal Republic of Somalia (IACC) has on Saturday officially joined the international and regional anti-corruption laws, marking 14 August as Somalia’s National Anti-Corruption Day.

IACC Chairman, Avv. Mohamed Hussein Hamud stated that corruption remains as the biggest obstacle to the development of Somalia’s governance system and state-building and called for a united front to fight all forms of graft.

“Somalia has today formally joined the international and regional laws of anti-corruption namely: the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC), the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention (AACC) as well as the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC). This is a milestone for Somalia’s anti-graft efforts,” said Chairman Hamud.

Avv. Hamud further called on all government agencies and the international community to assist the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission in the realization of fulfilling its national mandate.

Chief Justice, Bashe Yusuf Ahmed; Minister of Finance, Abdirahman Duale Beileh; Police Chief General Abdi Hassan Mohamed (Hijar); and Chairman of the civil society coalition, Osman Shatah all underscored the significance of the fight against corruption in Somalia, and the need for seriousness to address it. They urged the Commission to work to eradicate all forms of graft.

In his conclusion remarks, President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo declared that 14th August as Somalia’s National Anti-Corruption Day.

“The Federal Government of Somalia, in line with its national plans to protect the rights of citizens and safeguardnational assets, has succeeded in formally joining the international anti-corruption laws,” said President Farmajo.