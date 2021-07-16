Turkish Consulate General in Somaliland marks 5th anniversary of Failed Coup Attempt

By: MoDuale

The Turkish Consulate General in Somaliland on Thursday marked the anniversary of the 2016 failed coup attempt staged by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

The event was attended by the Turkish Consul General in Somaliland Mr. Harun Arslan, key figures of the Somaliland government, guests from different professions and Turkish citizens in Somaliland.

“Today we commemorate the fifth anniversary of the treacherous coup attempt planned by the terrorist group FETO, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.” Said Mr Arslan Turkish Consul General in Somaliland

Following FETÖ’s coup attempt on July 15, 2016, Turkey established the Maarif Foundation to assume the administration of schools linked to the group overseas. The foundation also establishes schools and education centres abroad.

“The terrorist group FETO who planned the treacherous coup attempt used education as a tool for reaching its goals, we thank Somaliland government for closing School tied to FETÖ terrorist group.” Consul General Arslan Added

Somaliland Deputy and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Liban Yusuf Osman emphasised the ‘great importance’ of the historic relations between Somaliland and Turkey and compliments the courageous Turkish citizens who protect their country.

“We can learn turkey a good lesson for how the citizen protects their country, Tens of thousands of patriots filled squares and avenues, valiantly stood on bridges and made ultimate sacrifices for their freedom and democracy which gave them their legitimate government. “Somaliland Deputy and Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Liban Osman said

He added, “Relations between Turkey and Somaliland have a history dating back to the Ottoman Empire. We’re ready to enhance the relations and promote cooperation.”

Turkey marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day with events nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists in 2016 and to remember the bravery of the nation.

