Taiwan Announces 20 Somaliland students awarded Taiwan Scholarship

Announcement:20 (Twenty) Somaliland students are awarded Taiwan Scholarship and Taiwan ICDF Scholarship in 2021
Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland is pleased to announce that thirteen students are awarded Taiwan Scholarship and seven students are awarded Taiwan ICDF Scholarship in 2021 (Please see the attached list).
It’s the first time that Taiwan Government awards 20 (twenty)  Scholarships awardees after Taiwan Representative Office was officially established on 17th August 2020. Moreover, there are some Somaliland students are awarded separately by the Taiwanese universities with full or partial scholarship.
According to the attached list, most of the students major on the fields such as Healthcare, Tropical Agriculture, ICT, Soil and Water Conservation that Somaliland in need for national development. This Office believes that the scholarships awardees will return to Somaliland to contribute what they learned in Taiwan.
Taiwan Representative Office congratulates those students on the praiseworthy result of their applications for the Scholarships and uses this opportunity to thank Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Education and Science and National Commission for Higher Education which jointly implement the Taiwan- Somaliland Education cooperation.
Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland will organize an orientation for the Scholarships awardees, hold an official awarding ceremony in August, issue the visas and facilitate logistic supports to travel to Taiwan.
Taiwan Scholarship Somaliland awardees
Series
     Name
    Study School
1
Abdirisak Ismail          Qalinle
Master of Arts in Critical and Curatorial Studies of Contemporary Art
National Taipei University of Education
2
Bashir Hussan                  Daud
Master Program of Soil and Water Conservation
National Pingtung University of Science and Technology
3
Umalkhair Jama Mohamoud
Master Program of Public Health
China Medical University
4
Mustafe Abdi                    Farah
Master Program of Civil and Construction Engineering
National Taiwan University of Science and Technology
5
Salma Ahmed                   Saed
Master Program of Public Health
China Medical University
6
Jibril Abdi Mead
Master Program in Telecommunication Engineering
National Sun Yat-sen University
7
Hamda Nowlid                    Ismail
Master Program in Food Science and Biotechnology
National Chung Hsing University
8
Mustefa Ibrahim                  Farah
Ph. D Degree in Healthcare Administration Asia University
9
Abdirahman Hussein                  Muse
Ph. D Degree of Civil Engineering
Feng Chia University
10
Muna Mahamud                  Musa
Master Degree in Clinic Laboratory Science Asia University
11
Abdirisak Ibrahim                    Farah
Master Program of Civil and Construction Engineering
National Taiwan University of Science and Technology
12
Mohamed Ibrahim                    Abdi
Master Program of Information Management National Dong Hwa University
13
Hussein Mohamed Mohamud
Bachelor Degree in medical field
TaiwanICDF Scholarship Somaliland awardees
Series
     Name
        Study Program
1
Abdisamad Abiid Omar
Master Program in Tropical Agriculture
National Pingtung University of Science and Technology
2
Axmed Yuusuf Xasan
Graduate Institute of International Human Resource Development
National Taiwan Normal University
3
Abdirahman Ahmed Jama
Master Program in International Health
National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
4
Abdiaziz Ahmed Hashi
International Master Program in Electric Power Engineering
National Sun Yat-sen University
5
Mohamed Aden Ali
International Master Program in Civil Engineering and Management
National Cheng Kung University
6
Abdirashid Ahmed Mohamoud
International Master Program in Civil Engineering and Management
National Cheng Kung University
7
Mohamed Abdalle Osman
Master Program in International Health
National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University

