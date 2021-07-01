Taiwan Announces 20 Somaliland students awarded Taiwan Scholarship

Announcement:20 (Twenty) Somaliland students are awarded Taiwan Scholarship and Taiwan ICDF Scholarship in 2021
Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland is pleased to announce that thirteen students are awarded Taiwan Scholarship and seven students are awarded Taiwan ICDF Scholarship in 2021 (Please see the attached list).
It’s the first time that Taiwan Government awards 20 (twenty) Scholarships awardees after Taiwan Representative Office was officially established on 17th August 2020. Moreover, there are some Somaliland students are awarded separately by the Taiwanese universities with full or partial scholarship.
According to the attached list, most of the students major on the fields such as Healthcare, Tropical Agriculture, ICT, Soil and Water Conservation that Somaliland in need for national development. This Office believes that the scholarships awardees will return to Somaliland to contribute what they learned in Taiwan.
Taiwan Representative Office congratulates those students on the praiseworthy result of their applications for the Scholarships and uses this opportunity to thank Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Education and Science and National Commission for Higher Education which jointly implement the Taiwan- Somaliland Education cooperation.
Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland will organize an orientation for the Scholarships awardees, hold an official awarding ceremony in August, issue the visas and facilitate logistic supports to travel to Taiwan.
Taiwan Scholarship Somaliland awardees
|
Series
|
Name
|
Study School
|
1
|
Abdirisak Ismail Qalinle
|
Master of Arts in Critical and Curatorial Studies of Contemporary Art
National Taipei University of Education
|
2
|
Bashir Hussan Daud
|
Master Program of Soil and Water Conservation
National Pingtung University of Science and Technology
|
3
|
Umalkhair Jama Mohamoud
|
Master Program of Public Health
China Medical University
|
4
|
Mustafe Abdi Farah
|
Master Program of Civil and Construction Engineering
National Taiwan University of Science and Technology
|
5
|
Salma Ahmed Saed
|
Master Program of Public Health
China Medical University
|
6
|
Jibril Abdi Mead
|
Master Program in Telecommunication Engineering
National Sun Yat-sen University
|
7
|
Hamda Nowlid Ismail
|
Master Program in Food Science and Biotechnology
National Chung Hsing University
|
8
|
Mustefa Ibrahim Farah
|
Ph. D Degree in Healthcare Administration Asia University
|
9
|
Abdirahman Hussein Muse
|
Ph. D Degree of Civil Engineering
Feng Chia University
|
10
|
Muna Mahamud Musa
|
Master Degree in Clinic Laboratory Science Asia University
|
11
|
Abdirisak Ibrahim Farah
|
Master Program of Civil and Construction Engineering
National Taiwan University of Science and Technology
|
12
|
Mohamed Ibrahim Abdi
|
Master Program of Information Management National Dong Hwa University
|
13
|
Hussein Mohamed Mohamud
|
Bachelor Degree in medical field
TaiwanICDF Scholarship Somaliland awardees
|
Series
|
Name
|
Study Program
|
1
|
Abdisamad Abiid Omar
|
Master Program in Tropical Agriculture
National Pingtung University of Science and Technology
|
2
|
Axmed Yuusuf Xasan
|
Graduate Institute of International Human Resource Development
National Taiwan Normal University
|
3
|
Abdirahman Ahmed Jama
|
Master Program in International Health
National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University
|
4
|
Abdiaziz Ahmed Hashi
|
International Master Program in Electric Power Engineering
National Sun Yat-sen University
|
5
|
Mohamed Aden Ali
|
International Master Program in Civil Engineering and Management
National Cheng Kung University
|
6
|
Abdirashid Ahmed Mohamoud
|
International Master Program in Civil Engineering and Management
National Cheng Kung University
|
7
|
Mohamed Abdalle Osman
|
Master Program in International Health
National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University