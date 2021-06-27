Ethiopia says the new terminal at Berbera Port is a significant milestone to Ethiopia and Horn of Africa

Ethiopian Minister of Transport Dagmawit Moges, says the new Terminal is a significant milestone to Ethiopia and for the People in the Horn of Africa.

Berbera Port’s new container terminal inaugurated, has capacity for 500,000 TEUs a year

Second phase expansion of terminal will increase capacity up to two million TEUs a year

Berbera Economic Zone under development aims to attract investment and new businesses, and to create jobs

Expanded port, economic zone and Berbera corridor will transform Berbera into an integrated maritime, industrial and logistics hub in the Horn of Africa

The new terminal was officially opened by His Excellency Muse Bihi Abdi, President of Somaliland, and Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, at a special event attended by over 200 guests, including a Government delegation from Ethiopia, led by their Excellencies Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance and Dagmawit Moges, Minister of Transport. The event also included a symbolic ground-breaking for the new Berbera Economic Zone, the first phase of which is under construction.

