Somaliland celebrates 61th independence anniversary

By: MoDuale
Somaliland on Saturday celebrated the country’s 61st independence anniversary to mark its historic occasion of gaining independence from Britain.
The nationwide ceremonies are being headed by the country’s President Muse Bihi Abdi who appeared Friday in a grand parade at the country’s presidential palace.
”I hereby extend my congratulation to the people of the Republic of Somaliland on the occasion of commemorating 61 years of Independence from Britain on the 26th June 1960. I wish peace, prosperity & progress for the fellow citizens of this great nation.” Muse Bihi Abdi  said on Twitter.

On the 26th June 1960, Great Britain granted independence to its former protectorate British Somaliland after centuries of rule but the sovereignty lasted for five days only, that is until 1st July 1960, when the new Republic of Somaliland joined in a voluntary union with former Italian Somalia to form the now-defunct Republic of Somalia.
The history archives evidently highlight the existence of the Republic of Somaliland, and 35 countries recognized Somaliland after independence from Great Britain.

