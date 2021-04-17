IGAD Officially Inaugurates It’s Regional Cancer Centre Of Excellence

Press-Release

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) will officially inaugurate it’s Regional Cancer Centre of Excellence (RCCE) at a ceremony in Addis Ababa to be presided over by the IGAD Executive Secretary, Ambassadors of the IGAD member states, senior Government of Ethiopia officials, and development partners on Monday the 19th of April 2021.

This state-of-the-art centre is estimated to cost 500 million United States dollars and was established by the decision of the IGAD Council in 2012. The is expected to be a key contributor in the global fight against cancer.

Speaking in Djibouti before departing for Addis Ababa for the ground-breaking ceremony, H.E. Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, the IGAD Executive Secretary urged IGAD member countries and partners to mobilize resources and expertise to ensure the success of the project. “We hope that the science and technology driven centre will be able to make meaningful contributions to the realisation of IGAD region’s goal to become a regional leader in provision world class healthcare for cancer patients and come up with cutting age research and training to contain the disease. We therefore appeal for strong commitment to the IGAD Regional Cancer Centre of Excellence to give hope to citizens suffering from cancer in the region”, said Dr Workneh.

Upon completion, the centre will provide accessible world-class quality cancer care services including diagnosis, treatment, and research. The primary objective of the Centre is aimed at dealing with the growing cancer-induced healthcare challenge being experienced in the region, and train skilful and competent professionals in prevention and treatment of cancer.

The 200,000 metre squrae land where the Centre is housed is generously donated by the Government of Ethiopia.

Press contact:

Dr Girum Hailu, Senior Advisor, Health and Social Development Division.

Email: girum.hailu@igad.int

+251911118904

