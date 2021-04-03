6 killed, 4 injured in suicide bombing in Mogadishu

By: Staff reporter

At least 6 people were killed and 4 others injured in a suicide bombing in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday evening, police and witnesses said.

Police said four youths and a child were killed in the attack which occurred at 7:00 pm local time. The blast occurred at the tea shop in the Shangani District of Mogadishu.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack. But Somali-based al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabaab had claimed responsibility for several recent attacks in the country.

