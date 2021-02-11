Ethiopia says Health Service Restoration Progressing Well In Tigray

By: Staff writer

Ethiopia Minister of Health Dr Lia Tadesse said the restoration of services by health facilities in Tigray regional state is progressing well.

according to state-run Media Fana, The Minister wrote on her Facebook page that increased number of health facilities are functioning fully or partially and commencing their routine activities.

She said the Ministry of Health is working with Tigray regional health bureau and other stakeholders as well as monitoring the progress of health service on daily basis.

The Ethiopian Pharmaceutical supply agency branches in the city of Mekelle and Shire town are fully operational and working to ensure the distribution of needed medicine and supplies for health facilities to be able to provide the needed services, Dr Lia stated.

The blood banks in the region have also been made operational to avail blood stocks to health facilities and the National Blood Bank is supplying blood to fill any gaps, according to her.

So far, the number of health facilities confirmed to have resumed their services with medicines and supplies delivered has reached 88 in all five zones of Tigray, she said.

Out of the total 40 hospitals, 15 are currently functioning at full capacity and 5 are providing services partially, while 68 health centers out of 224 are fully operational, the Minister indicated.

The ministry, agencies and the regional health bureau are working intensively with partners to make the remaining health facilities operational as soon as possible to provide the needed services to the community, Dr Lia noted.

