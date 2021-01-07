TradeMark East Africa hands over Personal Protective Equipment to government of Somaliland to Boost Fight Against Covid-19

Hargeisa, Somaliland, 6th January 2021 – Regional Aid for Trade Agency TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) has this morning handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the government of Somaliland to protect front line agents working at Somaliland’s Tog-Wajaale border. The PPEs presented were funded by UKAID through TradeMark East Africa.
On hand to receive the PPEs were the Somaliland Minister of Finance, Dr Saad Ali Shire and Director General of Ministry of Health, Dr Mohamed Hergeye. The equipment provided includes N95 face masks, foot pedal hand wash, sanitizers, disinfectants, and hand wash.
Speaking during the handover event, Minister Saad Shire noted that whereas infections have slowed down in Somaliland, it remains imperative for the Government, non-government actors and the citizens to continue working jointly to prevent any re-emergence of the disease.
“The fight against this pandemic presents a twin challenge for our nation, we must avoid re-emergence of the disease through new infections and we must also bolster our trade with the region to safeguard our economy and the livelihoods of our people” noted by the Minister.
The equipment presented today will enhance the safety and working condition of front-line workers in key borders, which are critical arteries of trade in and out of Somaliland and her neighbours. A key border where the PPEs will be distributed is Tog-Wajaale (with Ethiopia).
TMEA Country Representative for Somaliland, Abdirahman Osman expressed optimism that the PPEs provided will protect key borders to continue facilitating trade without becoming infection hot spots.
“Our borders and corridors remain the key arteries through which trade flows. At TMEA, we are keen to continue the partnership with all stakeholders in charge of trade facilitation to ensure trade continues to flow unhindered and the lives of all citizens living in Somaliland and beyond are protected from the ongoing pandemic’ said Abdirahman Osman.
Director General of Ministry of Health (MoH), Dr Mohamed Hergeye appreciated the donation from TMEA and the UKAID for the support.
“We are grateful to TMEA and UKAID for this important donation. We are still fighting this pandemic and with the possibility of a resurgence of the pandemic, I implore all Somaliland citizens to heed to the government and MoH guidelines of regular hand wash and social distancing.”
The equipment donated today is part of the Safe Trade Emergency Facility, a US$ 23 million emergency program rolled out by TradeMark East Africa in the Eastern African region in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic that seeks to ensure regional economies continue to trade in a safe way, while curbing cross-border infections.