Somaliland president arrives in Djibouti for state visit

The president of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi and his delegation arrived in Djibouti and warmly welcomed by Djibouti government officials.

President bihi received an official invitation from the President of the Republic of Djibouti, Ismail Omar Guelleh.

But the main agenda of the visit is unknown.

Meanwhile, The Somaliland president visit comes a days after The leaders of the Igad countries, a grouping of seven East African countries, met on Sunday in Djibouti for an extraordinary summit devoted in particular to the situation in Ethiopia and the recent tensions between Kenya and Somalia.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) comprises Djibouti – where it has its headquarters – Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Somalia and Sudan, as well as Eritrea but the latter has suspended its participation since 2007.

The summit was targeted on the ongoing peace and security processes in Sudan, Southern Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia,” Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, current chairman of Igad, said in a speech before the closed session, quoted by the Kenyan presidency in a statement.

The communiqué released The 38th Extraordinary Assembly of IGAD Heads of State and Government has commended the resumption of the talks between Somalia and Somaliland.

“Commended the resumption of the talks between the Federal Republic of Somalia and Somaliland, and appreciated the role of regional leaders and the region in hosting and facilitating the talks;” said the communiqué.

On June 15, 2020, The President of Djibouti Ismail Omar Guelleh hosted and chaired a landmark meeting between The leaders of Somalia and Somaliland.

