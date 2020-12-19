Somaliland, Malawi agree to strengthen bilateral ties

Somaliland president Muse bihi Abdi and Malawi Minister of Foreign Affairs Eisenhower Mkaka on Saturday agreed to enhance the bilateral ties and continue close collaboration on all issues of mutual interest.
The two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional situation and issues of common interest. President bihi underlined the development and the strong legal case of Somaliland recognition.
The Malawi minister of foreign minister accompanied by an advisor to the President of Malawi, Mr Martin Tom and William Bambi from Malawi’s Department of Foreign Affairs for Africa and the Middle East.
During its stay in Somaliland, the Malawian delegation will meet various officials on strengthening bilateral relations.
