Taiwan unveils agriculture cooperation with Somaliland

Today’s ceremony was the follow-up of the signing of the Technical Cooperation Framework Agreement by HDr. Jaushieh Joseph Wu, Foreign Minister of the ROC (Taiwan) and Yasin Hagi Mohamoud, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Somaliland on 17 August 2020.

This project collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture Development aims to improve Production and Quality of Vegetable and Fruits in Somaliland. The objectives of this project are to establish nursery in demonstration farm, introducing new vegetables and fruits for trial and select suitable ones for extension, through training and field workshop to improve field management techniques, and campaigning of post-harvest process. It’s expected that the profit and income of the farmers will be benefited from this project.