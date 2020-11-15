US ‘strongly condemns Tigray forces’ attacks on Eritrea

The U.S. State Department’s top diplomat for Africa on Sunday strongly condemned attacks by Ethiopia’s Tigray region on neighboring Eritrea.
“The United States strongly condemns the TPLF’s unjustifiable attacks against Eritrea on November 14 and its efforts to internationalize the conflict in Tigray,” Tibor Nagy tweeted. “We continue to urge immediate action to protect civilians, deescalate tensions, and restore peace,” said Tibor Nagy, who is the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs