Somalia, Turkish Firm Sign Revised 14 Year of Mogadishu Port Concession

Somalia Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, Mariam Aweis Jama, signed a 14-year Concession Agreement with the Albayrak Group from Turkey for the Rehabilitation and Operation of the Port of Mogadishu on behalf of the Federal Government of Somalia.
According to Sonna, In part as a response to Somalia Government’s policy to review all government concession agreements which has now been completed, the two parties agreed on a more ambitious agreement after Albayrak had been operating the Port already since 2013.
The new agreement covers:
the continuation of the Port’s exclusive terminal operations and marine services by Albayrak under a revised revenue share arrangement;
a five-year, US$ 50 million rehabilitation and investment program to safeguard the port assets and respond to increasing trade flows;
the implementation of a state-of-the-art terminal operating system to increase efficiency and speed at the port and increase service quality for shipping lines and cargo owners;
compliance with international agreements and conventions as well as international quality and safety standards to increase the attractiveness of the Port; and finally,
a planning and approval process for the long-term development of Mogadishu Port beyond the initial five years.