Somalia: President Farmajo Appoints Deputy Chief of Staff

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has on Thursday appointed Abdinur Mohamed Ahmed as the Deputy Chief of Staff.
Abdinur has until this appointment served as the Director of Media and Communications, in the Office of the President as well as the Spokesperson of the Presidency.
“Abdinur has displayed competence, hard work, and diligence. I wish him prosperity in this new position” President Farmaajo said. This is a deserving appointment for Abdinur. The President has absolute confidence in the energy, vigor and skills of the young folks in our country.” Said Villa Somalia Statement
“The new Deputy Chief of Staff has the experience and skills required to fulfill this role and he is mandated to oversee the management and coordination of the President’s programs and priorities including the delivery of projects and pledges.” Added