Somalia Acting PM Meets With Turkish Ambassador

By: MoDuale
The acting prime minister of the Federal government of Somalia, Mahdi Mohamed Gulled (khadar) received on Monday at his office in Mogadishu, the Ambassador of Turkey in Somalia, Mehmet Yilmaz.
During the meeting, The two sides have discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations and cooperation in several fields, including trade and investment.
“Honored to visit H.E. Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid, the Acting Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia. Had fruitful discussions on the cooperation between our two countries,” Turkish Embassy in Somalia said on twitter
Turkey-Somalia Relations