AfricaNewsEthiopia Ethiopia's PM leaves for Sudan on official visit August 25, 2020

Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed departed this morning for Khartoum, Sudan for an official working visit.

According to Fana ,The Premier is expected to hold discussions on bilateral issues with Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

He will also meet with Sudan's Prime Minister Abdella Hamdok.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

© Horn Diplomat 2020