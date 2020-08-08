Turkey condemns terrorist attack in Mogadishu

Turkey on Saturday condemned a terrorist attack in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu .HornDiplomat reports
Turkey Foreign Ministry in a statement on its website expressed the country’s condolences over the attack, in which eight people have been killed and 14 others wounded .
“We received the news with deep sorrow that 8 people lost their lives and many were injured as a result of a suicide attack with bomb-laden vehicle following a mortar fire to the base of 12 April Brigade in Mogadishu, Somalia.”the statement said.
“We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We extend our condolences to the brotherly people of Somalia and to the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia, wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery to the injured.” It Added.