Somaliland representative to Taiwan Arrives in Taipei

Somaliland, Taiwan Names Mohamed Hagi Its Representative to Taiwan

By: Staff Writer

Somaliland Representative to Taiwan  Mohamed Hagi Mohamoud arrived on Friday to Taoyuan International Airport where they were received by top officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan).

“Safely arrived in #Taiwan yesterday evening. Good climate, friendly & generous reception from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan).”Mohamed omer Haji Somaliland Representative to Taiwan  said on twitter

He said he will continue working on reinforcing the good relationships existing between Somaliland and Taiwan

“Somaliland-Taiwan relations will always remain intact. We are ready to establish good relations with all countries – those we share values of democracy are special,” he Added

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) has welcomed Somaliland’s representative and thanked the White House National Security Council for commending Taiwan-Somaliland ties.

“Great that  @mohamed_hagi braved #China’s pressure to arrive in Taiwan. We thank @WHNSC for commending #Taiwan-#Somaliland ties. The fact “sovereignty & friendship aren’t for sale” deserves international recognition. JW” Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) said on Twitter

On July 1, Taiwan’s foreign minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) announced that Taiwan and Somaliland reached an agreement in February to exchange representative offices.

The agreement was signed in February, and will help foster Taiwan’s cooperation with African countries and expand Taiwan’s presence in East Africa, said Foreign Minister Joseph Wu.

