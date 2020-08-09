Somaliland representative to Taiwan Arrives in Taipei

Somaliland Representative to Taiwan Mohamed Hagi Mohamoud arrived on Friday to Taoyuan International Airport where they were received by top officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan).
“Safely arrived in #Taiwan yesterday evening. Good climate, friendly & generous reception from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan).”Mohamed omer Haji Somaliland Representative to Taiwan said on twitter
He said he will continue working on reinforcing the good relationships existing between Somaliland and Taiwan
“Somaliland-Taiwan relations will always remain intact. We are ready to establish good relations with all countries – those we share values of democracy are special,” he Added
Meanwhile, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) has welcomed Somaliland’s representative and thanked the White House National Security Council for commending Taiwan-Somaliland ties.
“Great that @mohamed_hagi braved #China’s pressure to arrive in Taiwan. We thank @WHNSC for commending #Taiwan-#Somaliland ties. The fact “sovereignty & friendship aren’t for sale” deserves international recognition. JW” Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) said on Twitter