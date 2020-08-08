Somalia: At least 8 killed in Mogadishu car explosion

At least eight people have been killed and 14 others wounded after a car bomb attack at a military base in Mogadishu and the militant group al Shabaab claimed responsibility.
Salad Mohamed, a senior police officer in Mogadishu told Anadolu Agency by phone, that a car laden with explosives blew up at the gate of a Somali army military base in the Warta-Nabada neighbourhood.
The casualties include Somali soldiers and civilians.
Police have sealed off roads leading to the bomb site, eyewitnesses said.
Claiming responsibility for the incident, the military operation’s spokesman of the al Shabaab group, Abdiasis Abu Musab, said: “We conducted a successful martyrdom operation on a major apostate military base in Mogadishu.”
SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT AND NEWS AGENCIES