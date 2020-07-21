AU Holds Virtual Meeting On Progress Of GERD Dispute Resolution

The African Union will be holding a virtual meeting today to deliberate on the progress made in the resolution of a dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
The virtual meeting of the AU Bureau of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government will be chaired by AU Chairperson Cyril Ramaphosa, also serving as the President of South Africa.
“The meeting will take place within the context of the AU’s efforts to strengthen the negotiations and to infuse new momentum towards the resolution of all the outstanding legal and technical matters, including the issue of the future development on the Blue Nile upstream as well as the future dispute resolution mechanism,” the South African presidency said.
“The meeting is a follow-up to the Bureau’s meeting on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) that was held on 26 June 2020.
The meeting will consider the progress made in the Trilateral Negotiations between the GERD Parties, namely, Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan.” the South African presidency added.
Ethiopia has been undertaking the construction of the Grand Renaissance Dam in a bid to address the growing power demand and reinforce its fight against poverty.
Reports indicate that 60 pct out of the total population of Ethiopia has no accessed to electricity and women in rural areas go far to collect firewood as part of survival. Ethiopia hopes its hydroelectric dam will enable it to alleviate complicated socio-economic issues.
Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt have been bound and determined to months of negotiations on GERD with little success.