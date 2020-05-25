Djibouti reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, Somalia reports 95

Djibouti on Tuesday reported 198 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths bringing the total confirmed cases to 2468. Horndiplomat reports
The new cases were reported out of 1043 laboratory tests. Djibouti has conducted a total of 23,140 COVID-19 tests so far with 14 deaths and 1079 recoveries. According to the Djibouti ministry of health.
Meanwhile the number of infections in Somalia rose to 1,689 after health authorities confirmed 95 new cases in the past 24 hours.
Somalia also reported thirty-one recoveries (235 in total) in the same period, the highest number since the country recorded its first positive case in March.
The virus has killed 66 people so far.
The authorities are working hard to prop up the country’s public health system which has been decimated by decades of conflict and avoid the highly damaging effects of the virus.