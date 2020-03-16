Somalia confirms first coronavirus case

Somalia has confirmed first case of CoronaVirus. A Somali citizen who returned from one of the countries affected by #COVIDー19 tested positive; the person is being held in isolation since arriving the country.
Somalia’s health ministry said the country registered its first case of the new coronavirus.
“The Government confirms a Coronavirus disease case in the country. The case, which is confirmed today is the first one in since the beginning of the outbreak in China in December 2019.
The patient is Somali citizen who travelled back to the country returning from China.”Said Somalia’s Ministry of Health Statement
On 15,03, 2020,Somalia government announced Sunday that it banned all passengers with a travel history through the worst-hit countries from entering Somalia.
All passengers originating from China, Iran, South Korea, and Italy or transiting through one of those countries for the last 14 days will not be allowed to enter the country.
The measure was taken to stem the spread of the new coronavirus known as COVID-19, according to a statement by Somali Civil Aviation Authority.
This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.